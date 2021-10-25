Jrue Holiday's Status In Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

Publish date:
Big NBA Injury News: Jrue Holiday's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday
Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday against the Pacers in Indiana.
The Milwaukee Bucks may be without one of their three best players when they face the Pacers in Indiana on Monday evening.
Jrue Holiday has been listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain (see tweet below from Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).
Holiday got injured in the first game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets (which the Bucks won) and did not play in their next game against the Miami Heat (which they lost).
He did play on Saturday in their win against the San Antonio Spurs.
