Jrue Holiday's Status In Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Big NBA Injury News: Jrue Holiday's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday
    Publish date:

    Big NBA Injury News: Jrue Holiday's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

    Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday against the Pacers in Indiana.
    Author:

    The Milwaukee Bucks may be without one of their three best players when they face the Pacers in Indiana on Monday evening. 

    Jrue Holiday has been listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain (see tweet below from Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

    Holiday got injured in the first game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets (which the Bucks won) and did not play in their next game against the Miami Heat (which they lost). 

    He did play on Saturday in their win against the San Antonio Spurs. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16987771_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jrue Holiday's Status In Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987977_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brook Lopez's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Night

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Before Their Matchup With The Pacers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Chris Duarte Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16286999_168388303_lowres
    News

    The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

    5 hours ago