Check Out Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Take To The Basket In The Bucks-Pacers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Indiana on Monday night facing off against the Pacers.

They won all three matchups against the Pacers last season.

During the first-half, Antetokounmpo had a beautiful drive to the basket with elite defender Myles Turner guarding him.

For reference, Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last year (3.4 BPG).

The clip of Antetokounmpo's drive to the basketball can be seen in the tweet below from the Bucks.



Related stories on NBA basketball