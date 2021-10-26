    • October 26, 2021
    Check Out Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Take To The Basket In The Bucks-Pacers Game
    Giannis Antetokounmpo had a beautiful drive to the basket on Monday night in the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers game.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Indiana on Monday night facing off against the Pacers. 

    They won all three matchups against the Pacers last season. 

    During the first-half, Antetokounmpo had a beautiful drive to the basket with elite defender Myles Turner guarding him. 

    For reference, Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last year (3.4 BPG). 

    The clip of Antetokounmpo's drive to the basketball can be seen in the tweet below from the Bucks.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

