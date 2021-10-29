Check Out The Awesome Video The Nets Posted Of James Harden Before They Play The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets posted a video of James Harden on Friday evening while he was warming up before their game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.

The video they tweeted can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Nets are just 1-2 at home during the season so far, and have a 2-3 overall record.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have lost two games in a row and come in with a lousy 1-4 record.

