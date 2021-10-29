Publish date:
Check Out The Awesome Video The Nets Posted Of James Harden Before They Play The Pacers
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets play the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets posted a video of James Harden on Friday evening while he was warming up before their game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
The video they tweeted can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Nets are just 1-2 at home during the season so far, and have a 2-3 overall record.
Read More
Meanwhile, the Pacers have lost two games in a row and come in with a lousy 1-4 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.