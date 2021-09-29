Check Out The Photo Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of T.J. McConnell On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers sent out several Tweets on Wednesday, and one of them was of point guard T.J. McConnell.
The post from the team's Twitter account can be seen embedded below.
McConnell had an outstanding season last year and averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game (mostly off the bench).
He re-signed with the Pacers over the off-season (see Tweet from the team below).
The Pacers will start their season on the road next month (October 20) agains the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
