Check Out The Photos Sabonis Posted On Instagram

Domantas Sabonis posted photos to his Instagram, and they can be seen in an Instagram post that is embedded below from his account.
The photos were from media day, which the Indiana Pacers held on Monday.
Sabonis was an All-Star last season for the second straight season.
The 25 year old averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season.
The Pacers begin their season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the Hornets on October, 20.
They will play their first preseason game on October 5 agains the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
