Check Out The Super Cool Photo The Pacers Tweeted

On Saturday, the Indiana Pacers Twitter account Tweeted out a super cool photo.

The image was of a comic book with Rick Carlisle, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren all on it.

The Tweet with the image can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Pacers' Twitter account.

The Pacers will play their first preseason game on October 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the Knicks.

The first regular season game for the Pacers will also come on the road, and is against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.

