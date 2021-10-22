Publish date:
Check Out What Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Pacers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal sent out a tweet on Friday before the Washington Wizards host the Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers will visit the Washington Wizards on Friday, and before the game All-Star Bradley Beal sent out a tweet.
The tweet from Beal can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Beal's tweet said: "Home opener!!! Need y’all to pack Cap One tonight."
Beal averaged (second best in the NBA) 31.3 points per game last season.
The shooting guard was listed as questionable (right hip contusion) in the injury report from the Wizards on Thursday evening (see tweet below).
