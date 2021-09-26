Check Out What  Oladipo Commented On Former Pacers Guard Darren Collison's Instagram Post

Former Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday, and the photo can be seen embedded below.
Victor Oladipo commented on the post, and a screenshot that captured his comment can be seen below.
The two played together on the Pacers for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).
Both seasons that they played together Oladipo was an All-Star.
Collison also played for the Pacers at the beginning of his career (2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons).
2018-19 was Collison's most recent season in the NBA and he averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists per game that year for the Pacers.
