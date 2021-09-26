Check Out What  Oladipo Commented On Former Pacers Guard Darren Collison's Instagram Post

Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) commented on Darren Collison's Instagram post. The two played together on the Indiana Pacers.

Former Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday, and the photo can be seen embedded below.

Victor Oladipo commented on the post, and a screenshot that captured his comment can be seen below.

Screenshot captured of comment by Victor Oladipo on Darren Collison's Instagram post from Saturday, September 25.

The two played together on the Pacers for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

Both seasons that they played together Oladipo was an All-Star.

Collison also played for the Pacers at the beginning of his career (2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons).

2018-19 was Collison's most recent season in the NBA and he averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists per game that year for the Pacers.

Related stories on NBA basketball