Check Out What Former Pacers Star Posted To Instagram Story

September 26, 2021
Check Out What The Former NBA Star Lance Stephenson Posted To His Instagram Story On Sunday

Lance Stephenson posted two things to his Instagram story on Sunday. The former Indiana Pacers star has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven different teams.
Lance Stephenson posted two things to his Instagram story on Sunday, and both can be seen in two screenshots that are captured below from his account @stephensonlance. 

Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven different teams. 

He played for the Indiana Pacers two different times. 

After starting his career in Indiana from 2010-14, he rejoined the franchise for part of the 2016-17 season and the entire 2017-18 season. 

He last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Stephenson had a workout for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month. 

The Tweet from Charania on September 2 can be seen embedded below. 

