Former Pacers Head Coach Expected To Be Fired

Fran Vogel, who coached the Indiana Pacers from 2011-2016, is expected to be fired by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, per reports.

Following a disappointing 33-49 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to move on from former Pacers head coach Frank Vogel as early as Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vogel recently coached the Lakers to their 17th championship in team history, tying the Boston Celtics for the NBA record, back in 2020 during the NBA Bubble down in Orlando.

After three seasons with Los Angeles, Frank Vogel will finish with a 126-98 record, taking the team to the playoffs in just one of his three years as head coach.

With the Indiana Pacers, Vogel posted a 250-181 record, taking the team to the playoffs in four different seasons.

During the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost both years to the Miami Heat.

Since the 2015-16 season, Vogel has coached for three different organizations and now, the 48-year-old coach will be searching for a new team to continue his career in the NBA. 

