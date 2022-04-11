Former Pacers Head Coach Expected To Be Fired

Following a disappointing 33-49 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to move on from former Pacers head coach Frank Vogel as early as Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vogel recently coached the Lakers to their 17th championship in team history, tying the Boston Celtics for the NBA record, back in 2020 during the NBA Bubble down in Orlando.

After three seasons with Los Angeles, Frank Vogel will finish with a 126-98 record, taking the team to the playoffs in just one of his three years as head coach.

With the Indiana Pacers, Vogel posted a 250-181 record, taking the team to the playoffs in four different seasons.

During the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost both years to the Miami Heat.

Since the 2015-16 season, Vogel has coached for three different organizations and now, the 48-year-old coach will be searching for a new team to continue his career in the NBA.

Related stories on AllPacers:

Here's What Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Said After Their Season Finale in Brooklyn: The Indiana Pacers finished the 2021-22 season Sunday in Brooklyn, suffering their 10th consecutive loss, 134-126. CLICK HERE.

Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers: The Indiana Pacers have dealt with a lot of problems this NBA season and head coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke about his future with the organization CLICK HERE.