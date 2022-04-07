Skip to main content
Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have dealt with a lot of problems this NBA season and head coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke about his future with the organization

The Indiana Pacers have dealt with a lot of problems this NBA season and head coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke about his future with the organization

With two games to go in the season, the Indiana Pacers are just looking to stay competitive at this point and try to carry some momentum into an offseason that will be full of changes.

This roster could look very different next season compared to what it looks like now, but head coach Rick Carlisle shot down any and all speculation about him leaving the Pacers on Thursday afternoon.

“I came here to coach. … I want to put this to rest once and for all,” Carlisle said on Thursday. “Let me be absolutely clear. I’m here to coach this team and coach this team for the long-haul. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one bit. Not one single bit.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carlisle left the Dallas Mavericks last offseason after spending 13 seasons with Dallas, winning one championship and leading the team to ten seasons with at least a .500 record.

There has been some talk around the league about Rick Carlisle possibly wanting to move into a front-office role, but his recent comments assure Pacers fans that he will be on the sideline next season and is determined to turn things around.

Currently 25-55, the Pacers will be finishing the 2021-22 season with their fewest wins in over three decades. 

  • Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After Pacers Loss To 76ers: Following the Indiana Pacers’ 131-122 loss on Tuesday night to the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach Rick Carlisle gave his thoughts on the game and season. CLICK HERE.
  • Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed the microphone and spoke to fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday before their home finale against the Philadelphia 76ers. CLICK HERE.
Tags
terms:
Rick CarlisleIndiana PacersPacers News

USATSI_17892046_168388303_lowres
News

Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

By Brett Siegel10 seconds ago
USATSI_18028076_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After Pacers Loss To 76ers

By Brett Siegel20 hours ago
Haliburton and Hield
News

Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

By Scott AgnessApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

By Brett SiegelApr 5, 2022
T.J. McConnell shots a floater as 76ers' Tyrese Maxey challenges.
News

Pacers Upgrade Status for Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

By Scott AgnessApr 4, 2022
Reggie Miller and his son Ryker with Pacers public relations director David Benner
News

Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Honor Longtime PR Director

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Duarte guarding
News

Here’s the Latest on Pacers Guard Chris Duarte's Toe Injury

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Scott Agness headshot
News

Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

By Tom BrewApr 3, 2022