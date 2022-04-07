Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

With two games to go in the season, the Indiana Pacers are just looking to stay competitive at this point and try to carry some momentum into an offseason that will be full of changes.

This roster could look very different next season compared to what it looks like now, but head coach Rick Carlisle shot down any and all speculation about him leaving the Pacers on Thursday afternoon.

“I came here to coach. … I want to put this to rest once and for all,” Carlisle said on Thursday. “Let me be absolutely clear. I’m here to coach this team and coach this team for the long-haul. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one bit. Not one single bit.”

Carlisle left the Dallas Mavericks last offseason after spending 13 seasons with Dallas, winning one championship and leading the team to ten seasons with at least a .500 record.

There has been some talk around the league about Rick Carlisle possibly wanting to move into a front-office role, but his recent comments assure Pacers fans that he will be on the sideline next season and is determined to turn things around.

Currently 25-55, the Pacers will be finishing the 2021-22 season with their fewest wins in over three decades.

