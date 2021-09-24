Warren Gets A Court Named After Him

T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers had a court named after him by his AAU program.

T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers now has a basketball court that is named after him.

That's right his AAU program (Garner Road Basketball Club) named it's court after the NBA star.

The photo of the court can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers (the Pacers cited that they got the photo from Warren's Instagram account @.twarren1).

Warren is entering his eighth season in the NBA.

Before coming to the Pacers he spent the first five years of his career on the Phoenix Suns, and is entering his third season with the Pacers.

He only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Related stories on NBA basketball