Publish date:
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers
Kevin Durant spoke to the media on Friday night after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.
The Nets improved to a 3-3 record, while the Pacers have now lost three games in a row and fall to 1-5.
Kevin Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists and he spoke to the media after the game.
Read More
A clip of Durant speaking can be seen in a tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos.
"It was an up and down game," Durant said postgame. "They started off quick and got off to a fast start on us and we was able to sustain our level play through out the rest of the game."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.