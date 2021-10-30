Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers
    Kevin Durant spoke to the media on Friday night after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.
    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York. 

    The Nets improved to a 3-3 record, while the Pacers have now lost three games in a row and fall to 1-5. 

    Kevin Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists and he spoke to the media after the game. 

    A clip of Durant speaking can be seen in a tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos. 

    "It was an up and down game," Durant said postgame. "They started off quick and got off to a fast start on us and we was able to sustain our level play through out the rest of the game."

