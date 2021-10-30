Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets improved to a 3-3 record, while the Pacers have now lost three games in a row and fall to 1-5.

Kevin Durant had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists and he spoke to the media after the game.

A clip of Durant speaking can be seen in a tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos.

"It was an up and down game," Durant said postgame. "They started off quick and got off to a fast start on us and we was able to sustain our level play through out the rest of the game."

Related stories on NBA basketball