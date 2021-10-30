Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Pacers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets advanced to the 3-3 after they beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Pacers fell to 1-5.

The game was the third straight loss for the Pacers, and they have now fallen to 0-4 on the road.

As for the Nets, they are now 2-2 at home.

James Harden finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the game on Friday night.



