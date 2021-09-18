Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Saturday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Saturday.

"Lil get right before we get back to Indy," Turner Tweeted quote Tweeting a video of him practicing.

Turner quote Tweeted a video from Tyler Relph of him doing on court work.

After missing the end of the season with an injury (last game played was April 18 in Atlanta), Turner is looking healthy.

The Pacers start their season in just over a month against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.

