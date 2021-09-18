Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Saturday

Here's What This NBA Star Tweeted On Saturday
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Saturday.
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Saturday.
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Saturday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
"Lil get right before we get back to Indy," Turner Tweeted quote Tweeting a video of him practicing.
Turner quote Tweeted a video from Tyler Relph of him doing on court work.
After missing the end of the season with an injury (last game played was April 18 in Atlanta), Turner is looking healthy.
The Pacers start their season in just over a month against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.