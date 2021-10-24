    • October 24, 2021
    Here's What Tyler Herro Said After His Historic Performance In The Heat-Pacers Game
    Here's What Tyler Herro Said After His Historic Performance In The Heat-Pacers Game

    Tyler Herro spoke to the media after scoring 30 points and grabbing ten rebounds in the Miami Heat's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening.
    The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 101-92 in overtime on Saturday night in Indianapolis. 

    Tyler Herro had 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench, and according to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), he is the first player in the history of the Heat to do that off the bench in a game. 

    Herro spoke to the media after the game, and the clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Sun: HEAT.

