Publish date:
Here's What Tyler Herro Said After His Historic Performance In The Heat-Pacers Game
Tyler Herro spoke to the media after scoring 30 points and grabbing ten rebounds in the Miami Heat's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening.
The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 101-92 in overtime on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Tyler Herro had 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench, and according to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), he is the first player in the history of the Heat to do that off the bench in a game.
Herro spoke to the media after the game, and the clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Sun: HEAT.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.