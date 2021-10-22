Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game

Publish date:
Huge NBA Injury News: All-Star Bradley Beal's Official Status Has Been Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal will miss the first home game of the season due to injury for the Washington Wizards when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Bradley Beal will miss Friday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in Washington D.C.
The status of Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are playing their first home game of the season after beating the Raptors in Toronto earlier in the week to start 1-0.
Beal was second in the NBA in points per game last season (31.3 PPG).
