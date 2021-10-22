Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status Announced For Pacers-Wizards Game

Bradley Beal will miss Friday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards in Washington D.C.

The status of Beal can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are playing their first home game of the season after beating the Raptors in Toronto earlier in the week to start 1-0.

Beal was second in the NBA in points per game last season (31.3 PPG).

