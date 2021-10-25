If You're Betting On The Bucks-Pacers Game This Is Some Info You'll Want To Know

The Milwaukee Bucks come in as favorites over the Indiana Pacers on Monday and the game can be bet on at SISportsbook.com.

There is some stats that many bettors will want to know before the game and for live bets during the game.

The Bucks have had their way with the Indiana Pacers recently.

They won all three matchups last season, and they have won nine of their last 11 games over the Pacers over the last three-years.

Now, the Bucks are at the end of a road-trip and may have some tired legs after playing in Miami and San Antonio last week.

Will the trend of beating the Pacers continue?

Or will it be a trap-game?

Related stories on NBA basketball