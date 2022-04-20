Skip to main content
Pacers Assistant Coach Ronald Nored Attends Ball State Basketball Practice

Ronald Nored visited Michael Lewis at Ball State on Wednesday. Both were college point guards in Indiana and Lewis was an assistant coach at Butler during Nored's final season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored visited a friend and one of his former college coaches on Wednesday.

He went up to Muncie, Ind. to watch the Ball State University men's basketball team work out. The Cardinals are coached by Michael Lewis, who was hired less than a month ago (on March 25).

Lewis was an assistant coach at Butler University from 2011-16 — so they overlapped for Nored's senior season with the Bulldogs. "This is what coaching is all about to me," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "Relationships that stand time."

Lewis is 44 and Nored is 32, just completing his first season on Rick Carlisle's staff with the Pacers.

Nored aspires to be a head coach and is always learning. He's from the Brad Stevens coaching tree. And when the Butler job became available earlier this month, he was hoping to be considered. However, the Bulldogs had targeted Thad Matta for months and they finally got him to agree to return.

Meanwhile, Lewis is a native of Jasper, Ind. He played at Indiana University for coach Bob Knight from 1996-2000. He's been an assistant coach for 18 years, including the past three seasons at UCLA.

Michael Lewis, 44, introduced as Ball State men's basketball head coach on March 25.
