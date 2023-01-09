Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson has strong return after impressive numbers on G League assignment

For five consecutive Indiana Pacers games, young center Isaiah Jackson was out of the rotation. That was the longest stretch of time that the young big man didn't play meaningful basketball for the Pacers since prior to the 2022 All-Star break. The team changed its rotation in mid-December, and Jackson lost playing time as a result.

To get some reps, Jackson played in two games for Indiana's G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, this past week. He played in a back-to-back, which was a great way for the 20-year old to get in reps and keep his conditioning in the right place.

"I feel like I got a lot out of playing with the Mad Ants just mentally and physically. I felt like the mental aspect, I really needed," Jackson said of his short G League assignment. He played 61 minutes across two games and averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. "Just a mental break where I can just play, just do what I do. Physically, just staying in shape."

For Jackson, these G League opportunities are about getting more chances to play. Since he is out of the Pacers rotation, he isn't getting game reps. Assignments with Fort Wayne change that.

That's why he agreed to the G League stint — he wanted it. "Something inside of me that just wanted to get better, be better. Me sitting, I'm not getting any better," Jackson said. He wanted to work on his conditioning, and he got heavy minutes on a back-to-back with the Mad Ants.

In terms of actual skills, Jackson wanted to work on expanding his range. In two games with the Mad Ants, he attempted five three pointers. He's taken six with the Pacers all season. "Guys down there were just telling me to shoot the ball," he said. He noted that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told him to get a couple of three point attempts in while he was with Fort Wayne. "I'm just trying to stretch the floor. Everybody here wants me to," the 20-year old big man added.

Despite being out of the rotation for his NBA club currently, Jackson is as motivated as ever. He wants to be great, and opportunities with the Mad Ants help him on that quest. He spent a few games with Fort Wayne as a rookie, too, and he was similarly excellent during those outings.

"Sometimes I get down on myself a lot for opportunities like this. Back-to-back, my body's hurting. Making excuses," Jackson said. "I feel like god put me here for a reason. I'm just going to take this opportunity and run with it," he added.

Less than 15 minutes after saying that, the Pacers announced that reserve center Jalen Smith had a hand injury and would miss their game on Friday. That meant Jackson was back in the rotation for a night, playing a back-to-back-to-back. It would be his first NBA action in 11 days.

He took advantage. Jackson finished with 12 points, one rebound, and two blocks in a win. He knocked down five of his six shots, which marked his seventh game of the year shooting above 80%. His minutes were crucial for the Pacers in their win, and his G League stint helped him stay engaged and ready.

"It was a great team win tonight. Pat myself on the back of course, but want to also pat everybody on the team's back, they did their thing tonight too," the young big man said after the game.

Jackson scored nine points in the first quarter, and that changed the game. The Portland Trail Blazers took a 10-0 lead early, but Jackson helped steady his team and the Pacers were down just three points at the end of the quarter. He was essential in their comeback effort.

"Just how locked in he was, man. You can tell when he's dialed in," Pacers forward Oshae Brissett said of what impressed him about Jackson's performance. "I feel like he did a great job coming in and just knowing where to be, being there at the right time, and doing everything right. Rebounding, boxing out, screening and rolling. And just being there and active, and that's exactly what we need any time he gets in the game."

Jackson will likely go back to being out of the rotation once Smith returns. But he showed this week that he can help the Pacers in a pinch, and he displayed the value of G League assignments. As the young big man works on his game and tries to find a way on the court, more G League stints could be coming. They will help both Jackson and the Pacers.