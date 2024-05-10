Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle fined for criticism of NBA officating in series vs New York Knicks
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been fined $35,000 for his comments regarding officiating after Game 2 of the Pacers series against the New York Knicks.
Carlisle said that Indiana had 29 plays that they could have sent into the NBA regarding the calls from Game 1, and there were reportedly even more from Game 2. He started his post game media availability after Game 2 by discussing the officiating.
"It didn't feel that way," Carlisle said of the officiating being balanced in the game.
"I'm always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials. But we deserve a fair shot. There's not a consistent balance and that's disappointing. So give New York credit for the physicality that they're playing with. But their physicality is rewarded and ours is penalized. Time after time. I'm just really disappointed," the head coach said. "Small market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot no matter where they're playing," he added.
The NBA announced the penalty on Friday morning. "Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations," the release from the league reads. "Carlisle's actions took place after the Pacers' 130-121 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 8 at Madison Square Garden."
Indiana lost that game 130-121, which pushed them to down 0-2 in the series. They need a win tonight in Game 3 to keep up.
Pacers players were unhappy with the officiating after Game 1. Both Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith expressed frustration, and the blue and gold dropped that outing by four points despite being tied with one minute to go.
"No comment," Pascal Siakam said in the locker room about the officiating after Game 2.
Game 3 is tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Myles Turner finally reached the conference semifinals after a winding career with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- The little things and the biggest thing will define Game 2 for the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle unhappy with officiating vs Knicks, team submits clips to NBA. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fall apart in second half again and drop Game 2 to New York Knicks, trail 0-2 in series. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers