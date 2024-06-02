'He's done a phenomenal job': Indiana Pacers GM discusses head coach Rick Carlisle
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers just wrapped up their third season since hiring Rick Carlisle to be the head coach of the franchise in 2021. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a decade after finishing the regular season 47-35.
Carlisle, who was originally brought in to lead the former era of Pacers players to success, guided a rebuild and has been a key part of the franchise's turnaround in the last 27 months. The Pacers won 25 games in Carlisle's first season back with the organization, then 35 in year two before hitting 47 this season.
Indiana is now 107-139 since bringing in the veteran head coach three years ago, and they are 2-1 in postseason series. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan discussed Carlisle and the job he's done with the franchise so far during his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.
"I think he's been phenomenal. He's accepted essentially a team that's rebuilding down a different path. He's a Hall Of Fame coach, he's won a championship. He could have easily said 'I'm not going to coach a team that's going to take a longer term look'. To his credit, he's embraced it and he's loved it, Buchanan said of Carlisle. Carlisle replaced Nate Bjorkgren after the Pacers went 34-38 in 2020-21.
Buchanan added more about his head coach. "He loves teaching young players that are receptive to being coached. He loves being around a team that's got great leadership. He's got great staff that supports him. He's built one of the best offenses this league's seen in a long, long time this season," the GM said. "He's a joy to be around, the players respect the crap out of him. He's just a smart, brilliant basketball mind and he's done a phenomenal job for us."
As Buchanan alluded to, the Pacers finished the season second in offensive rating with 120.5 points per 100 possessions. That number was maintained in the playoffs. Indiana scored 120 points per 100 possessions on the biggest stages, and that number currently leads all postseason teams.
Next year will be Carlisle's fourth during this stint with Indiana. He previously was the head coach for the team from 2003 to 2007.
- The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals faster than they thought. What does that mean in the offseason? CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard closes the postseason with two terrific games, showing a high ceiling for the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Report: 'Mutual interest' between Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam in NBA free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers fall late to Boston Celtics in Game 4, season ends in 0-4 Conference Finals sweep. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers