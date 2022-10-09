Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury

Forward Aaron Nesmith has a foot injury and will miss time as he recovers, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared on Sunday.

The Pacers hosted FanJam on Sunday, a fan event where the team scrimmages for the public before a three-point shooting contest and other festivities. Nesmith was one of just two Pacers who didn't play, the other being Daniel Theis, who Indiana is easing back into action this year.

Nesmith was announced as out for the scrimmage in the arena just before the game was set to begin. Carlisle clarified what the ailment was once FanJam concluded.

"He's got a plantar fascia issue. It happened in the game in New York. So he'll miss some time," the head coach said. The Pacers played in New York on Friday, and Nesmith played for just over nine minutes, the lowest of any rotation player.

This injury comes on the heels of the third-year pro having a big game to open preseason play. Nesmith dropped 16 points in Charlotte last Wednesday and was one of the best players to don the blue and gold that night. Now, he will be sidelined as he heals.

It isn't clear at this time how long Nesmith will be out for, plantar fascia issues cause players to be out for varying amounts of time. wThe former Boston Celtic has not missed a game with a foot injury during his NBA career.

"The hope is that there's a possibility he could be back for the opener," Carlisle said, suggesting that Nesmith could be ready for the regular season. "But we don't know for sure. As the days go on, we'll have a better feel for that."

Nesmith had been a key part of the Pacers second unit throughout preseason, and that bench group had been doing well so far. Now, they will lose an important piece, especially on the defensive end. Nesmith had done well containing opposing guards in his two appearances so far.

In his absence, Indiana has a few options to replace his production. Oshae Brissett and James Johnson have played at the small forward spot sparingly throughout their careers, and rookie wing Kendall Brown has played in both preseason games so far for Indiana. The Pacers could opt to have Bennedict Mathurin move up to the small forward spot with the second unit, with the thought being a guard could be the new man in the rotation. If that happens, Langston Galloway would be a natural fit at the shooting guard spot.

It's too early to say who the team favors as several players have received playing time in the early preseason games. A permanent solution isn't needed yet with the regular season still over one week away, so Carlisle could try multiple options.

The Pacers next play on Wednesday, when they host the New York Knicks in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.