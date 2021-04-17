Kyrie Irving Ahead of LeBron James in NBA MVP Tracker

In the latest tracking of NBA MVP this season, Nikola Jokic is at the top of the list and Kyrie Irving is sixth, while LeBron James is 7th.

In a recent NBA MVP Award Tracker, from Basketball-Reference Denver Nuggets' star, Nikola Jokic is the front runner to win the MVP award.

The big man from Serbia is averaging an outstanding 26.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Directly following him on the list to round out the top three is James Harden and the two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One interesting note on the tracker was the placement of the sixth and seventh spots on the list. Former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who made three trips to the NBA Finals together with the Cavs, sit just one spot apart. However, it's not James in front of Irving, but instead, Irving, who sits in sixth place and James in seventh place.

Both have missed a lot of time this season, and James is currently in a string of games missed right now. In addition, both All-Stars lead teams that are the favorites to get out of their respective conference and meet each other in the NBA Finals.

Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Luka Donic and Damian Lillard also appeared on the list.

