Pacers Blow 13-point Lead to Jazz Who Lost Donovan Mitchell to Injury in Third Quarter

The Indiana Pacers had a 13-point lead at halftime on Friday in Utah, but could not hold in the second half.
The Indiana Pacers (26-29) had a 13-point lead at halftime but failed to hold on during Friday's contest against the Jazz (42-14) in Utah. 

The Jazz had a 21-point turnaround in the second half, winning 119-111 to improve to 26-3.

"We needed more rim attacks there," Nate Bjorkgren said. "I thought we tried taking it to the glass there on an even balance. I thought we should have got to the line a few times there. It could have been the difference, but we didn't."

On top of heading into halftime down by double-digits, the Jazz lost their All-Star and leading scorer Donovan Mitchell early in the third quarter for the remainder of the game.

Besides blowing the lead, there were positives for the Pacers, who were also without Myles Turner and Doug McDermott. Caris LeVert scored a team-high 24 points to continue his hot streak, Domantas Sabonis grabbed 16 rebounds and the Pacers only had ten turnovers to the Jazz's 20.

The game was essentially a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Pacers looked like they were continuing their red-hot streak on offense they have had over the last five games scoring 69 points in the first half.

However, they only put together 42 points in the second half, which cost them the game. 

The Pacers will finish off their road trip when they head to Atlanta on Sunday for a day-game with the Hawks, the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

