Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team
    Publish date:

    Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

    According to Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are signing Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. Stephenson is most known for his time on the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    According to Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks are signing Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. Stephenson is most known for his time on the Indiana Pacers.

    According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks.  

    The story from Stein can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.

    Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."

    Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven different teams (Atlanta will be his eighth), and he is 31-years-old.   

    Read More

    He is best known for his time with the Indiana Pacers (two stints), and helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013. 

    He also returned to the team in 2017 for part of two seasons. 

    Overall, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 508 games. 

    He will be joining a Hawks team that is 14-15 in their first 29 games of the season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_12376663_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17370463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Get Back In The Win Column Over The Pistons

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17353556_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move During The Warriors-Pacers Game

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17364694_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17028083_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Roar Back To Beat The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_15625211_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors And Pacers Starting Lineups

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_15521943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Reportedly Open To Trading These Key Players

    Dec 11, 2021