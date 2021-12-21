Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

The story from Stein can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.

Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."

Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven different teams (Atlanta will be his eighth), and he is 31-years-old.

He is best known for his time with the Indiana Pacers (two stints), and helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013.

He also returned to the team in 2017 for part of two seasons.

Overall, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 508 games.

He will be joining a Hawks team that is 14-15 in their first 29 games of the season.

