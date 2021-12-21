Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team

Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Signing With An NBA Team
According to Marc Stein, Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
The story from Stein can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.
Stein said in his second tweet: "Lance Stephenson is back in the NBA ... he'll be getting a 10-day hardship deal with the Hawks, league sources say."
Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven different teams (Atlanta will be his eighth), and he is 31-years-old.
Read More
He is best known for his time with the Indiana Pacers (two stints), and helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013.
He also returned to the team in 2017 for part of two seasons.
Overall, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 508 games.
He will be joining a Hawks team that is 14-15 in their first 29 games of the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.