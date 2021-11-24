LeBron James Official Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, LeBron James will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The status of James for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers come into the game with a disappointing 9-10 record in their first 19 games and lost their last game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

As for the Pacers, they are 8-11 and on a two-game winning streak.

