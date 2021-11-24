Publish date:
LeBron James Official Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game
LeBron James will play in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, LeBron James will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.
The status of James for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Lakers come into the game with a disappointing 9-10 record in their first 19 games and lost their last game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Read More
As for the Pacers, they are 8-11 and on a two-game winning streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.