NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Luka Doncic Dishes 19 Assists But Mavericks Fall to New York Knicks in Dallas

The Mavericks fall to the Knicks even with Luka's big night.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Mavericks fell to the New York Knicks on Friday night in Dallas, but Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic had an incredible stat-line of 22 points, eight rebounds and 19 assists. 

Unfourtnaley, even with the big night, Doncic could not be as magical as he was on Wednesday night when he hit an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Grizzlies in Memphis.

With the 113-111, Doncic drilled the three to give the Mavericks a one-point victory.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1382543215228686337

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are no joke this season, as they have found themselves now 30-27 sitting at 6th in the Eastern Conference. There is a good case to be made that their new head coach Tom Thibodeau is worthy of Coach of The Year honors. 

All-Star Julius Randle had 44 points, 7 assists and 10 rebounds.

Not many people thought that Knicks would be in the playoffs, let alone in a position to compete for home-court advantage in the playoffs (they are one game behind the Hawks for the fourth seed).

Over on the Mavericks side, their season has been somewhat disappointing, even at a solid record of 30-25. In the daunted Western Conference, they remain the 7th seed.

Many thought and still think the Mavericks should be legit contenders this season.

Other stories to check out

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers fumble 13-point lead to Jazz on Friday: After starting the game off hot, the Pacers couldn't hold on for a big road upset in Utah against the Jazz. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Shines But Mavericks Fall to New York Knicks in Dallas

USATSI_15363281_168388303_lowres
News

Jabari Parker Signs with Boston Celtics

Paul George vs pacers apr 13
News

Paul George Active Tonight

USATSI_15908193_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out for Remainder of Pacers Jazz Game

USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Was in "Great Spirits" in the Locker Room

Caris LeVert
News

Pacers Blow 13-point Lead to Jazz Who Lost Donovan Mitchell to Injury in Third Quarter

USATSI_15908193_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder Gives Thoughts on Donovan Mitchell Injury Against Pacers

Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz Exits Game Against Indiana Pacers With Injury

Domantas Sabonis
News

Pacers Led Jazz by 13 at Halftime