Luka Doncic Shines But Mavericks Fall to New York Knicks in Dallas

The Mavericks fall to the Knicks even with Luka's big night.

The Mavericks fell to the New York Knicks on Friday night in Dallas, but Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic had an incredible stat-line of 22 points, eight rebounds and 19 assists.

Unfourtnaley, even with the big night, Doncic could not be as magical as he was on Wednesday night when he hit an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Grizzlies in Memphis.

With the 113-111, Doncic drilled the three to give the Mavericks a one-point victory.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1382543215228686337

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are no joke this season, as they have found themselves now 30-27 sitting at 6th in the Eastern Conference. There is a good case to be made that their new head coach Tom Thibodeau is worthy of Coach of The Year honors.

All-Star Julius Randle had 44 points, 7 assists and 10 rebounds.

Not many people thought that Knicks would be in the playoffs, let alone in a position to compete for home-court advantage in the playoffs (they are one game behind the Hawks for the fourth seed).

Over on the Mavericks side, their season has been somewhat disappointing, even at a solid record of 30-25. In the daunted Western Conference, they remain the 7th seed.

Many thought and still think the Mavericks should be legit contenders this season.

