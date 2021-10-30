Major Collision: Blake Griffin And Joe Harris Colide In Pacers-Nets Game

During the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, Nets fans had to hold their breath as two of their best players collided.

The clip of Blake Griffin and Joe Harris running into each other can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Justin Russo.

It appeared as if both players were okay.

The Nets came into the game with a 2-3 record, and the Pacers have a 1-4 record.

