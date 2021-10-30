Publish date:
Major Collision: Blake Griffin And Joe Harris Colide In Pacers-Nets Game
Blake Griffin and Joe Harris collided during the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets game.
During the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, Nets fans had to hold their breath as two of their best players collided.
The clip of Blake Griffin and Joe Harris running into each other can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Justin Russo.
It appeared as if both players were okay.
Read More
The Nets came into the game with a 2-3 record, and the Pacers have a 1-4 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.