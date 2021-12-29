Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Hornets-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The former Virginia star has been ruled out for the game due to an Achilles injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game with 14-20 record in 34 games, and they are 11-7 in 18 games at home.

As for the Hornets, they are 18-17 in 35 games, and 9-13 on the road in 21 games away from Charlotte.

