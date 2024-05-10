Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley suspended four games for interaction with fans, reporter vs Indiana Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been handed a four-game suspension for his role during multiple interactions in Gainbridge Fieldhouse during Game 6 of the Bucks first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.
During the fourth quarter of the game, Beverley threw a basketball at a fan. A different spectator returned the ball to Beverley, who then once again threw it into the crowd. This time, other Bucks players and security intervened to stop the situation, and a few fans sitting behind the Bucks bench were moved within the arena.
The Athletic reported that a fan yelled "Cancun … Cancun on 3," before the incident. "Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair," Beverley tweeted.
Then, after the game, Beverley asked ESPN producer Malinda Adams if she was subscribed to his podcast during a media scrum. Adams said that she wasn't, and a few seconds later the Bucks guard asked her to leave the interview. Beverley later apologized for that incident.
According to multiple reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident with the fans.
As a result of these incidents, Beverley has been suspended for four games. The league's release on the suspension says, in part, "Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four
games without pay for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an
inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability, it was announced today by
Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
The veteran guard will be a free agent after this league year ends, so it isn't known which team will be impacted by Beverley's suspension. Whoever he signs with won't have him for four games to open the 2024-25 campaign, and the guard will lose money as a result — though the amount can't be known until he signs a contract.
Indiana beat Milwaukee that night to advance to the second-round of the NBA playoffs. They currently trail the New York Knicks 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals while the Bucks season ended that night.
Beverley's free agency will begin in late June.
