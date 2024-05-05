Patrick Beverley tells reporter not to interview him after Game 6 loss vs Indiana Pacers, throws ball at Pacers fan
INDIANAPOLIS — Patrick Beverley had a lamentable interaction with ESPN producer Malinda Adams during his postgame media availability on Thursday.
That night, Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks lost in Game 6 of their series against the Indiana Pacers. It was the nail in the coffin for the Bucks, who dropped the series 4-2. The Pacers moved on to the second round where they will face the New York Knicks.
Beverley was speaking to reporters at his locker after the game. He fielded a question about his team playing without Damian Lillard, then while being asked a second question he turned to Adams and asked if she was subscribed to his podcast. Adams said no. "You can't interview me then," Beverley replied, before later asking Adams to leave the interview because she isn't subscribed to his podcast.
Adams tweeted the following morning that Beverley reached out and apologized, and she shared that the Bucks organization did as well. "I appreciate it and accept it," she shared. Adams is a long-time producer for ESPN.
As a result of the incident, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that Beverley had been banned from guest appearances on ESPN. ESPN, however, refuted the report in a statement and said that Beverley isn't banned and has never been.
That wasn't the only thing Beverley did that night that landed him in the news. He also threw a ball at Pacers fans during the game — twice — including hitting a member of the crowd in the face with one of the tosses.
Beverley's teammates had to sit him down, and some fans who were in the area were moved in the building by security. The game was nearly over at the time, and Beverley later went over to the Pacers bench and said something to the home team.
The Athletic reported the one fan near the Bucks bench said "Cancun … Cancun on 3," before that moment. That same report, via The Athletic's league sources, said that "obscenities were said toward Beverley."
"Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair," Beverley shared on social media after the action.
The veteran guard averaged 8.2 points and 5.5 assists per game in the series, but his Bucks lost in six games. He said during the best-of-seven set that he was seeing "nothing" while defending Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton during the series, which Haliburton responded to on social media after Indiana won Game 6 by using a line previously spoken by Beverley's teammate, Damian Lillard.
- Myles Turner finally reached the conference semifinals after a winding career with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Myles Turner has his best career playoff game for Indiana Pacers as film time and maturity mesh.CLICK HERE.
- Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers delivered a moment fans waited five years to see. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers crush Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 to secure first-round series victory. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers