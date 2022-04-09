Skip to main content
Nate Hinton Enters Heath and Safety Protocol, Won't Play in Pacers' Final Two Games

Nate Hinton Enters Heath and Safety Protocol, Won't Play in Pacers' Final Two Games

The Indiana Pacers guard was going to get minutes in their pair of games this weekend due to so many players being hurt, but instead left the team to return to Indianapolis.

The Indiana Pacers guard was going to get minutes in their pair of games this weekend due to so many players being hurt, but instead left the team to return to Indianapolis.

Nate Hinton was in Philadelphia with the Pacers and prepared to play in their final two games of the season. But then he tested positive for Covid-19 and entered the NBA's healthy and safety protocol on Friday.

"He's on a van going back to Indiana," Carlisle said before the Pacers' loss to the 76ers with only nine players available.

This is a tough break for the young guard. He just signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Thursday (April 7) and was expected to get playing time considering the number of injuries on the Pacers.

Hinton got the call up from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the end of December when the Pacers had five players and some staff members in the protocol. He signed a 10-day contract then via the hardship exception.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The second time is nothing like the first so I got to make it count," Hinton said after practice on Thursday. "I'm just thankful, learning everything each time I would come back up — from preseason, to a 10-day and to now — continuing to learn to become a better professional."

Hinton, 22, went undrafted in 2020 and then signed with the Carlisle-coached Dallas Mavericks. He played 21 games last season, and has appeared in two games this season — both with the Pacers.

Before the season, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract to join the Pacers a few week before training camp to reunite with Carlisle in Indy. That's been helpful because of the familiar.

"It's kind of like having part of the answers to the test," Hinton said. "I've seen him through the fire and in different situations so it's comforting and helping me. I can take a step forward and take leaps in my development because I know what's expected of me and how to prepare myself."

The Pacers (25-56) close out the season Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Tags
terms:
76ersFort Wayne Mad AntsPacersNate Hinton

Indiana Pacers guard Gabe York made his NBA debut Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
News

Pacers Guard Gabe York Receives Game Ball After Making NBA Debut

By Scott Agness7 hours ago
Nate Hinton signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on April 7.
News

Nate Hinton Enters Heath and Safety Protocol, Won't Play in Pacers' Final Two Games

By Scott Agness8 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers held their final practice of the season on Friday at the St. Vincent Center.
News

Pacers Close Out Season With Back-to-Back Afternoon Games

By Scott AgnessApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17892046_168388303_lowres
News

Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

By Brett SiegelApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028076_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After Pacers Loss To 76ers

By Brett SiegelApr 6, 2022
Haliburton and Hield
News

Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

By Scott AgnessApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

By Brett SiegelApr 5, 2022
T.J. McConnell shots a floater as 76ers' Tyrese Maxey challenges.
News

Pacers Upgrade Status for Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

By Scott AgnessApr 4, 2022