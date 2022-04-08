Pacers Close Out Season With Back-to-Back Afternoon Games

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two games remain on the Indiana Pacers' schedule for the 2021-22 season.

And we now know when those final two games will tip-off, as well. The NBA waited until late this week to announce game times so that teams battling for the same playoff spot each played at the same time so that all games mattered.

The Pacers will play in Philadelphia on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET, the only early game on the NBA slate.

Then on Sunday, all 30 teams are in action.

And the Pacers will put a cap on their season in Brooklyn with a 3:30 p.m. ET start time. The game has been picked up nationally, so Pacers fans across the country can watch on ESPN — with Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy and Cassidy Hubbarth on the call. (It will still air locally on Bally Sports Indiana.)

Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and Chris Duarte have been ruled out for the season.

With a 25-55 record, including eight straight losses, the organization's attention is already on the draft — where they'll make their highest selection, inside the top 10, for the first time since 1989.

For the players and coaches, however, it's about finishing the season on a high note.

"Execute," head coach Rick Carlisle said. "How we can respond, read, play as a team versus (Joel Embiid's) individual greatness, versus (James) Harden’s greatness? And trying to stop them from banging in a bunch of 3s. They’re vey well setup and very difficult to play. We’ll make some adjustments from our last game with Philly to this next one.

"Embiid is, if he’s not the MVP, man he’s like right there. He’s just a great, great player. He’s come so far as a skill guy, as a leader, he’s matured. He’s an indomitable force around the basket. It’s ridiculous trying to keep a body on him, or even multiple bodies on him. And then he can flick in 3s and he made every mid-range shot the other night. And he shoots 85-90 percent from the free throw line. He’s a great, great player that understands that now it’s all about getting championships. That’s the ultimate respect that a player can get. I admire the way he’s going after it."

The 76ers are 49-31 this season and currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.