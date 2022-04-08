Skip to main content
Pacers Close Out Season With Back-to-Back Afternoon Games

Pacers Close Out Season With Back-to-Back Afternoon Games

The Indiana Pacers will play a pair of road games this weekend before returning home and entering a pivotal offseason. The start times

The Indiana Pacers will play a pair of road games this weekend before returning home and entering a pivotal offseason. The start times

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two games remain on the Indiana Pacers' schedule for the 2021-22 season.

And we now know when those final two games will tip-off, as well. The NBA waited until late this week to announce game times so that teams battling for the same playoff spot each played at the same time so that all games mattered.

The Pacers will play in Philadelphia on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET, the only early game on the NBA slate.

Then on Sunday, all 30 teams are in action.

And the Pacers will put a cap on their season in Brooklyn with a 3:30 p.m. ET start time. The game has been picked up nationally, so Pacers fans across the country can watch on ESPN — with Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy and Cassidy Hubbarth on the call. (It will still air locally on Bally Sports Indiana.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and Chris Duarte have been ruled out for the season.

With a 25-55 record, including eight straight losses, the organization's attention is already on the draft — where they'll make their highest selection, inside the top 10, for the first time since 1989.

For the players and coaches, however, it's about finishing the season on a high note.

"Execute," head coach Rick Carlisle said. "How we can respond, read, play as a team versus (Joel Embiid's) individual greatness, versus (James) Harden’s greatness? And trying to stop them from banging in a bunch of 3s. They’re vey well setup and very difficult to play. We’ll make some adjustments from our last game with Philly to this next one.

"Embiid is, if he’s not the MVP, man he’s like right there. He’s just a great, great player. He’s come so far as a skill guy, as a leader, he’s matured. He’s an indomitable force around the basket. It’s ridiculous trying to keep a body on him, or even multiple bodies on him. And then he can flick in 3s and he made every mid-range shot the other night. And he shoots 85-90 percent from the free throw line. He’s a great, great player that understands that now it’s all about getting championships. That’s the ultimate respect that a player can get. I admire the way he’s going after it."

The 76ers are 49-31 this season and currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Tags
terms:
76ersRick CarlisleNetsNBA SchedulePacers

The Indiana Pacers held their final practice of the season on Friday at the St. Vincent Center.
News

Pacers Close Out Season With Back-to-Back Afternoon Games

By Scott Agness23 hours ago
USATSI_17892046_168388303_lowres
News

Rick Carlisle Addresses Future With Indiana Pacers

By Brett SiegelApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028076_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After Pacers Loss To 76ers

By Brett SiegelApr 6, 2022
Haliburton and Hield
News

Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

By Scott AgnessApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

By Brett SiegelApr 5, 2022
T.J. McConnell shots a floater as 76ers' Tyrese Maxey challenges.
News

Pacers Upgrade Status for Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

By Scott AgnessApr 4, 2022
Reggie Miller and his son Ryker with Pacers public relations director David Benner
News

Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Honor Longtime PR Director

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Duarte guarding
News

Here’s the Latest on Pacers Guard Chris Duarte's Toe Injury

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022