Check Out The Kicks Caris LeVert Wore To Media Day

October 1, 2021
Caris LeVert was wearing a cool pair of University of Michigan Air Jordan 5's at Indiana Pacers media day. He is heading into his second season in Indiana after he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Caris LeVert was rocking an awesome pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes at Indiana Pacers media day earlier this week. 

The photo of LeVert can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Nice Kicks' Twitter account. 

LeVert is wearing a pair of Air Jordan 5's, which are University of Michigan themed (he played his college basketball there). 

They are also the perfect yellow to match his Pacers jersey. 

LeVert is entering his second season with the Pacers after being traded to Indiana by the Brooklyn Nets during last season's big James Harden trade. 

LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season. 

