Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

October 2, 2021
NBA: Check Out What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Friday
Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a Tweet on Friday morning. Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with the Indiana Pacers.
Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Friday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Wake up… wake up….. wake up… y’all finish that for me. HAGD." 

Oladipo played for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season and averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. 

He was the number two overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic in 2013, and is a two-time All-Star (both times with the Pacers). 

He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

