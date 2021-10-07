Check Out What Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Posted On Instagram After The Pacers Played The New York Knicks

Myles Turner sent out an Instagram post on Tuesday evening after the Pacers played the Knicks in New York City.

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA Season on Tuesday evening when they visited the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Turner played 18 minutes and scored ten points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists.

The 2020-21 NBA leader in blocks per game also had one blocked shot during the game.

While the Pacers got blown out 125-104, and it was just the preseason, this was still a great moment for the Pacers and Turner.

Turner had missed the last 16 games of the 2020-21 regular season (and the team's two play-in games) with a toe injury.

Now, he appears to be back healthy and ready to go for the new season.

After the game, Turner posted a photo to Instagram and the post can be seen embedded below.

The caption said: "Road To Recovery Ain’t Ever Easy… But Damnit IM BACK 😫🙌🏾 Felt So Good To Be Back Out On That Floor It’s Up From Here!"

