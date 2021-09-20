Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Monday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Monday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

Turner's Tweet read: "I sure did miss y’all Indy but damn what’s up with all this construction everywhere."

Last season, Turner led the NBA in blocks (3.4 per game) and averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Turner and the Pacers start training camp later this month.

One month from Monday, they will play the Charlotte Hornets led by Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball in North Carolina.

