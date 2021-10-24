Watch Myles Turner Stuff Tyler Herro At The Rim In The Heat-Pacers Game

On Saturday against the Miami Heat, Myles Turner had a big block on Tyler Herro, and the clip of Turner's block can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Indiana Pacers.

Turner had 40 points and ten rebounds in the Pacers last game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Pacers are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Wizards in the first two games.

