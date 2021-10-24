Publish date:
NBA Highlight: Watch Myles Turner Stuff Tyler Herro At The Rim In The Heat-Pacers Game
Myles Turner had a big block on Tyler Herro in the Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers game on Saturday evening.
On Saturday against the Miami Heat, Myles Turner had a big block on Tyler Herro, and the clip of Turner's block can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Indiana Pacers.
Turner had 40 points and ten rebounds in the Pacers last game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
The Pacers are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and Wizards in the first two games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.