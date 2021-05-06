Sports Illustrated home
NBA Highlights: Damian Lillard hits Buzzer Beater in Trail Blazers Cavaliers Game

The Trail Blazers beat the Cavs 141-105, and Damian Lillard hit a huge shot in the third quarter as the buzzer sounded.
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers went into Cleveland on Wednesday evening and trounced the Cavaliers 141-105. The colossal win gave the Trail Blazers a new record of 37-29 and now has them just a half back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed.

Meanwhile, the loss for the Cavaliers continues the disappointing season that has them at 21-45 and the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. After starting the season off strong and being in the playoffs at one point during the season, the Cavs had a free-fall.

On the night, Collin Sexton was held to just 15 points, and former All-Star and NBA champion Kevin Love put up 18 points, but in the second half, the game was never close.

Over on the Trail Blazers side, Damian Lillard had 32 points, and nine assists, and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 16 points. Enes Kanter also had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

At the end of the third quarter, with the game already 99-80 in favor of the Trail Blazers, Lillard knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

