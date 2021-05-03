The NBA's First Ever Play-In Tournament is Coming Up

The NBA will have their first ever play-in tournament coming up on May 18th.

The NBA Playoffs will be slightly different this season for the seventh through tenth seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Since the Indiana Pacers are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture, here is a look at what the whole new play-in tournament looks like.

1.) When is it?

The play-in tournament, according to NBA.com, will begin on Tuesday, May 18th and will last until May 22nd. That date is just under two weeks from today, and only two days after the Pacers play the Raptors on May 16th to close out the regular season.

2.) How many teams will be in the play-in tournament?

There will be eight teams playing in the tournament, and four from each conference battling within each other; seeds seven-ten in the Eastern Conference and seeds seven-ten in the Western Conference, according to NBA.com.

3.) Who plays against who?

According to NBA.com, the nine and ten seeds in each conference will play each other, and the seventh and eighth seeds will play each other.

The matchup winner between the seventh and eighth seeds instantly becomes inserted into the regular playoffs as the number seven seed and has a typical matchup with the number two seed.

While the loser of the seventh and eighth seed's matchup will play the winner of the matchup between the ninth and tenth seed, and the winner of that matchup instantly gets inserted into the regular playoffs which becomes the eighth seed going up against the number one seed.

Essentially the seven and eighth seeds only have to win one game to insert themselves into the playoffs, while the numbers nine and ten seeds have to win two games to make the playoffs.

4.) Why have this and where did it come from?

The NBA now has the play-in tournament, and teams that did not have a chance to make the playoffs usually will now have the opportunity to insert themselves into a playoff series and give fans more hope.

For instance, the Indiana Pacers would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and Russell Westbrook and the Wizards are currently the tenth seed in the same boat. Both teams, as of today, would be in the play-in tournament.

The excitement as the regular season finishes up will be like no other season. Just like fellow superstar Westbrook, Steph Curry's Warriors are currently out of the top eight seeds as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and the NBA and its fans would, of course, love to have Curry in the postseason.

According to NBA.com, the decision to have the play-in tournament was voted unanimously by the NBA's Board of Governors on a one-year basis.

5.) What are owners saying about it?

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told ESPN that the decision was a mistake. Cuban said, "But the compression of so many games into so few days makes this an enormous mistake," he told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

6.) What are players saying?

LeBron James on Monday night had strong words about the NBA's decision to have a play-in tournament after the Raptors beat the Lakers. James spoke candidly not in favor of the tournament.

The video below is captured by Ballislife.

7.) What does it mean for the Pacers?

Ironically, the Pacers are one of the teams that could benefit from the decision to have the tournament the most. While they are only half a game behind the Hornets for the eighth seed, they could just as well finish as the ninth or tenth seed.

In a typical year, they, of course, would not make the postseason. Pacers' fans now have a lot more to be excited about down the stretch of the season and a lot more to be excited about with a possible playoff appearance on the table.