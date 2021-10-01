What? This Pacers Star Will Make More Than Double What Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Will Make This Season

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers will make more than double the salary of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks next season.

According to Spotrac, Malcolm Brogdon will make $21,700,000 this season from the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon is a really good player who averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.

Those are borderline All-Star numbers.

He is also 28 years old, so his salary for next season is actually a bargain for the Pacers when looking at other players on other teams who make more or similar salaries.

However, what is interesting is that he will make more than double the salary of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Spotrac, Doncic will make $10,174,391 this season from the Mavericks.

That's due to the fact Doncic is still on his rookie contract.

Doncic was drafted three years ago in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The superstar for the Mavs will make a lot more money during the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond, because he just signed a contract extension worth over $200 million (see Tweet below from Marc Stein).

According to Spotrac, Doncic will make $35,700,000 in 2022-23.

Lucky for him, the 2021-22 NBA season will be his last year on the rookie scale contract.

