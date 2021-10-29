Publish date:
NBA Injuries: Caris LeVert's Status Against Brooklyn Nets On Friday
Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers is questionable on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers have been without one of their best players for the first five games of the new season.
It's clear that they have missed Caris LeVert, who has been out with a back injury, because the team is 1-4.
On Friday, he listed as questionable for the showdown between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Read More
His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Greg Logan of Newsday.
LeVert played for the Nets his whole career up until they traded they him last season to the Pacers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.