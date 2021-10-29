NBA Injuries: Caris LeVert's Status Against Brooklyn Nets On Friday

The Indiana Pacers have been without one of their best players for the first five games of the new season.

It's clear that they have missed Caris LeVert, who has been out with a back injury, because the team is 1-4.

On Friday, he listed as questionable for the showdown between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

His status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Greg Logan of Newsday.

LeVert played for the Nets his whole career up until they traded they him last season to the Pacers.

