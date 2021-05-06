Sports Illustrated home
NBA Injuries: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' James Harden  Injury Updates

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets expects to return from injury soon, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is expected to miss at least three more games.
Author:
Publish date:

James Harden hopes to be back from his hamstring injury soon:

James Harden has been out indefinitely for the Brooklyn Nets, and in his absence, they have been nowhere near the team that they can be with him in the lineup.

He's missed the last 15 games. 

Their last two games have been losses to the Milwaukee Bucks. Yet, missing an MVP in Harden makes it hard to determine how good they can indeed be in these primetime matchups.

Hopefully, the Nets will not be without their third star much longer.

The Tweet about Harden's status can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

LeBron James is expected to miss at least three more games:

Lakers' star LeBron James had missed over a month of action before returning last Friday from his ankle injury in a loss to the Kings. James then left Sunday's game against the Raptors after hurting his ankle again and has not been in action since.

Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Thursday that James is expected to miss at least another three games and the Lakers hope to have him back in the lineup next week.

The post can be seen from Charania's Twitter below.

