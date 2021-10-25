Publish date:
NBA Injury News: Bobby Portis' Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game
Bobby Portis will not play in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their best bench players on Monday night in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers.
Bobby Portis has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantastyLabs NBA.
The Pacers are coming off of their first win of the season of the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and on the same night the Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs.
