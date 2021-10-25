Publish date:
NBA Injury News: Jrue Holiday's Official Status Announced For Bucks-Pacers Game
Jrue Holiday will not play in the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers game on Monday.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their star guard Jrue Holiday on Monday evening in Indiana against the Pacers.
The status of Holiday for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jim Owczaraski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Pacers lost all three games that they played against the Bucks last season, and are coming off of their first win of the new season as they beat the Miami Heat on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
