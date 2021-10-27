NBA Injury News: Caris LeVerts Official Status For Pacers-Raptors Game

Publish date:
NBA Injury News: Official Status For Caris LeVert In The Pacers-Raptors Game Announced
Caris Levert has been ruled out for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening.
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star shooting guard Caris LeVert on Wednesday evening.
He had already missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury.
LeVert will not play in the game against the Toronto Raptors, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers and Raptors both come into the contest with 1-3 records, and both lost their last game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.