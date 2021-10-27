NBA Injury News: Caris LeVerts Official Status For Pacers-Raptors Game

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star shooting guard Caris LeVert on Wednesday evening.

He had already missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury.

LeVert will not play in the game against the Toronto Raptors, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers and Raptors both come into the contest with 1-3 records, and both lost their last game.

