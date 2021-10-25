T.J. Warren's Status For The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday

The Indiana Pacers only had T.J. Warren for four games last season before a stress fracture in his foot ended his season.

This season the star forward has yet to play, and is once again out for their game on Monday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The status of Warren for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies.

In the four games that Warren played in last season he averaged 15.5 points per game.

