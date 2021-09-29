September 29, 2021
NBA: Injury Report About This Indiana Pacers Star

NBA: Injury Report About This Indiana Pacers Star

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported injury news about Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers. 

Wojnarowski reported that LeVert has a stress fracture in his back (see Tweet below). 

Wojarowski's Tweet: "Pacers guard Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, but there’s optimism that it could only be a minor setback and he could return sometime around the start of the season, sources tell ESPN."

Wojnarowski followed his Tweeted up with additional reporting (see Tweet below). 

Wojnarowski's second Tweet: "More testing still to come on the stress fracture, but again, there’s optimism that it won’t cause LeVert to miss significant time."

On Tuesday, the Pacers shared a quote from LeVert talking about the setback. 

The post from the Pacers can be seen below. 

LeVert is entering his second season in Indiana, and averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers in 2021. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

