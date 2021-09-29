On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported injury news about Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers.

Wojarowski's Tweet: "Pacers guard Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, but there’s optimism that it could only be a minor setback and he could return sometime around the start of the season, sources tell ESPN."

Wojnarowski's second Tweet: "More testing still to come on the stress fracture, but again, there’s optimism that it won’t cause LeVert to miss significant time."

On Tuesday, the Pacers shared a quote from LeVert talking about the setback.

LeVert is entering his second season in Indiana, and averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers in 2021.

