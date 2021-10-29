Pacers Won't Have To Face Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets will once again be without their seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving when they play their sixth game of the 2021-22 regular season against the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening.

The team's injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Irving is still listed as out, because he is not eligible to play in the team's home games in New York City due to the city's vaccine mandate.

The Pacers will still have to face James Harden and Kevin Durant, but catch a break with Irving out.

The former Duke star could technically play in road games, but the team announced before the season that they would not let him practice or play until he can be a full-time participant (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).

Related stories on NBA basketball

Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.

The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

.