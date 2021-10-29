Pacers Won't Have To Face Kyrie Irving

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets will once again be without their seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving when they play their sixth game of the 2021-22 regular season against the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening. 

    The team's injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. 

    Irving is still listed as out, because he is not eligible to play in the team's home games in New York City due to the city's vaccine mandate. 

    The Pacers will still have to face James Harden and Kevin Durant, but catch a break with Irving out. 

    The former Duke star could technically play in road games, but the team announced before the season that they would not let him practice or play until he can be a full-time participant (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic). 

    USATSI_15953834_168388303_lowres
